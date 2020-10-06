OKEx adds real-time Ether dashboard to skew’s crypto derivatives data platform

VALLETTA, Malta, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OKEx , a world-leading cryptocurrency spot and derivatives exchange, is enhancing its partnership with skew, by adding a second dashboard on the platform where users can view Ether trading data from OKEx, including trading volume of ETH futures, perpetual swaps and options . OKEx is the first exchange to launch a real-time analytics dashboard for Bitcoin and Ether derivatives on skew, highlighting its commitment to exchange transparency.

As the crypto derivatives market has grown in popularity, so has the need for reliable data for traders. Skew has made a name for itself as a trusted authority in its niche, providing leading crypto data with a focus on derivatives trading and being cited by world-class financial media such as Bloomberg.

In May, OKEx became the first Bitcoin exchange to provide such transparency over its Bitcoin derivatives trading data by announcing its real-time BTC dashboard with skew. The partnership with skew has since strengthened with advanced charts for traders, such as BTC futures aggregated open interest, and BTC perpetual swap price vs. spot. Now, OKEx is providing the same in-depth level of analytics and transparency on its Ether derivatives markets.

“We’re pleased to advance our partnership with skew, the most trusted source of crypto derivatives trading data, and we continue to share the same values when it comes to promoting industry transparency,” commented Lennix Lai, OKEx’s head of financial markets.

“As with our Bitcoin dashboard and the inclusion of more complex analytical charts, we will be helping sophisticated traders understand how to interpret the information on the Ether markets by publishing an in-depth guide that makes the charts useful rather than intimidating and helps them at the time of making their trading decisions.”

In addition to the guide for Ether derivatives traders, Lennix Lai and OKEx’s VP of financial markets, Quentin Issele, will be holding a fireside chat along with skew’s co-founder and CEO Emmanuel Goh on Oct. 8.

About OKEx

A world-leading cryptocurrency spot and derivatives exchange, OKEx offers the most diverse marketplace where global crypto traders, miners and institutional investors come to manage crypto assets, enhance investment opportunities and hedge risks. We provide spot and derivatives trading — including futures, perpetual swap and options — of major cryptocurrencies, offering investors flexibility in formulating their strategies to maximize gains and mitigate risks.