Nobel Prize in Physics Awarded to 3 Scientists for Work on Black Holes

The Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded jointly to Roger Penrose, Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez on Tuesday for their discoveries that have bettered understanding of the universe, including work on black holes.

Dr. Penrose was awarded half the prize “for the discovery that black hole formation is a robust prediction of the general theory of relativity,” the committee said.

The second half was split between Dr. Genzel and Dr. Ghez “for the discovery of a supermassive compact object at the center of our galaxy,” the committee said.

The Nobel Assembly announced the prize at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm.

Who are the winners?

Dr. Penrose, a Briton who is a professor at the University of Oxford, England, used “ingenious mathematical methods,” the academy said, to prove that black holes were a direct consequence of Albert Einstein’s general theory of relativity, even though Einstein himself did not believe that they existed.