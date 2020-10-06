Nikki Bella’s Son Matteo Is Already a “Selfie King” in Cute New Pics

Matteo Chigvintsev is already a natural in front of the camera.

On Monday, Oct. 5, Nikki Bella took to Instagram to share a series of selfies featuring herself and her two-month-old son. And, from what we saw in the numerous photos, Nikki’s baby boy with Artem Chigvintsev is very photogenic.

The Total Bellas star even captioned the post, “Selfie King & Queen.”

You can say that again, Nikki!

Nikki’s fiancé Artem, who is currently competing on Dancing With the Stars, clearly loved the series of selfies as he called Matteo a “model baby.”

“Nicole, we have a model baby,” Artem quipped on the post. “That magnum look is everything.”

In response to Artem’s comment, Nikki revealed that she “could have posted so many more” and called Matteo “unreal.”

Of course, Artem wasn’t the only one to praise baby Matteo as the post garnered responses from countless loved ones.

Nikki’s mom Kathy Colace Laurinaitis commented, “Love!!!!!!!!”