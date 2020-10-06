Nicole Kidman Unwilling to ‘Dissect’ Fond Memories of Her Marriage to Tom Cruise

Warner Bros. Pictures

The Australian actress has nothing but good words for her former husband during a new interview as she insists, ‘I don’t know what else to say’ when asked about their past marriage.

Nicole Kidman still considers shooting “Eyes Wide Shut, opposite ex-husband Tom Cruise, a career highlight.

The actress insists she and Cruise were “happily married” while filming the racy drama, which marked Stanley Kubrick’s final movie.

The Australian star was recently asked during a sit down with the New York Times if she had any “negative feelings” about the film, which centres on a married couple dealing with infidelity – and revealed she has nothing but fond memories of her time on set.

“We would go go-kart racing after those scenes,” she shared. “We’d rent out a place and go racing at three in the morning. I don’t know what else to say. Maybe I don’t have the ability to look back and dissect it. Or I’m not willing to.”

Kidman also cherishes her time on set with the legendary Kubrick, who died shortly after “Eyes Wide Shut” wrapped.

“We loved working with him. We shot that for two years,” she said. “We had two kids and were living in a trailer on the lot primarily, making spaghetti because Stanley liked to eat with us sometimes. We were working with the greatest filmmaker and learning about our lives and enjoying our lives on set.”

Kidman and Cruise were raising their adopted children Connor, now 25, and daughter Isabella, now 27 at the time.

The pair split in 2001 and Cruise went on to marry Katie Holmes in 2006 while Kidman married Keith Urban the same year. Cruise and Holmes split in 2012.