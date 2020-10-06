Nick Cordero’s Widow Furious at Donald Trump for ‘Bragging’ About How He Beats Covid-19

Instagram/WENN

Fitness guru Amanda Kloots calls out the POTUS for lack of sympathy to the coronavirus victims and their families following his statement after he was released from hospital.

Nick Cordero‘s widow Amanda Kloots is demanding U.S. President Donald Trump stop disrespecting the lives lost to COVID-19 by “bragging” about how he has beaten the virus.

Monday (05Oct20) marked the three-month anniversary of the Broadway actor and singer’s coronavirus death, and Kloots was disgusted to read Trump’s tweets about the pandemic to the American people as he prepared to return to the White House after spending the weekend receiving treatment at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland.

“Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life,” he posted on Twitter on Monday afternoon.

Ripping into the Republican leader, an angry Kloots took to Instagram to vent about his callous comments.

“Unfortunately it did dominate our lives didn’t it? It dominated Nick’s family’s lives and my family’s lives,” she wrote beside a screenshot of Trump’s offending tweet. “I guess we ‘let it’ – like it was our choice??”

“Unfortunately not everyone is lucky enough to spend two days in the hospital,” she continued. “I cried next to my husband for 95 days watching what COVID did to the person I love. It IS something to be afraid of. After you see the person you love the most die from this disease you would never say what this tweet says. There is no empathy to all the lives lost. He is bragging instead. It is sad. It is hurtful. It is disgraceful.”

“To all the over 208,000 Americans who lost loved ones to this virus – I stand by you, with you, holding your hand,” Kloots added.

She also shared an emotional video of her reaction on her Instagram Story timeline, raging, “It’s beyond hurtful and have some empathy! Why are you bragging?! Have empathy to the Americans – you are our leader – have some empathy to the people who are suffering and grieving.”

“It’s just not fair and to act like this disease is nothing, and you got right over it. I am so happy that you did – thank God you did – but guess what? There are a lot of people that didn’t…”

Refusing to apologise for her outburst, Kloots concluded her posts by revealing she will be voting for Trump’s election rival Joe Biden at the polls next month (Nov20), and will “hope and pray” the Democratic presidential nominee succeeds in ousting the controversial real estate mogul-turned-politician from the White House.