NHL Draft trade tracker 2020: Full details on every deal to move up, down in Rounds 1-7

This year’s NHL Draft is expected to have some punch when it comes to trades.

With a flat salary cap, general managers will be looking to offload some salaries to either get under the cap for the new season or create space to sign a flush free-agent market.

And there’s also always a deal or two that’ll go down as a team attempts to move up and get their guy; after all, there’s a reason why commissioner Gary Bettman is known for, “We have a trade to announce.”

2020 NHL Draft trade tracker

(Player selections in parentheses; numbers reflect round of later selection)

(All picks bolded occurred on draft days)

ROUND 1

No. FROM TO MAIN COMPONENT PLAYER DRAFTED 3 Sharks Senators Erik Karlsson 13 Maple Leafs Hurricanes Patrick Marleau 15 Penguins Maple Leafs Kasperi Kapanen 18 Coyotes Devils Taylor Hall 20 Canucks Lightning J.T. Miller 20 Lightning Devils Blake Coleman 22 Hurricanes Rangers Brady Skjei 27 Bruins Ducks David Backes, Ondrej Kase 28 Islanders Senators Jean-Gabriel Pageau 31 Lightning Sharks Barclay Goodrow

ROUND 2

No. FROM TO MAIN COMPONENT PLAYER DRAFTED 37 Devils Predators P.K. Subban 41 Rangers Hurricanes Adam Fox (signing rights) 45 Oilers Red Wings Andreas Athanasiou 46 Penguins Golden Knights Expansion draft considerations — 46 Golden Knights Blackhawks Robin Lehner, Malcolm Subban 48 Blackhawks Canadiens Andrew Shaw 51 Canucks Kings Tyler Toffoli 52 Blue Jackets Senators Anthony Duclair 55 Capitals Red Wings Nick Jensen 56 Avalanche Capitals Andre Burakovsky (signing rights) — 56 Capitals Sharks Brenden Dillon 57 Blues Canadiens Marco Scandella 59 Islanders Senators Jean-Gabriel Pageau 60 Golden Knights Kings Alec Martinez 61 Stars Golden Knights Marc Methot — 61 Golden Knights Senators Mark Stone

ROUND 3

No. FROM TO MAIN COMPONENT PLAYER DRAFTED 65 Red Wings Sharks Gustav Nyquist 68 Devils Golden Knights Nikita Gusev (signing rights) 69 Sabres Hurricanes Jeff Skinner 70 Wild Predators Swapped picks (2019/2020) 71 Jets Senators Dylan DeMelo 75 Maple Leafs Avalanche Nazem Kadri, Tyson Barrie 76 Oilers TBD 78 Canadiens Blue Jackets Max Domi, Josh Andserson 80 Coyotes Avalanche Kevin Connauton, Carl Soderberg 80 Avalanche Capitals Andre Burakovsky (signing rights) 81 Blackhawks Flames Erik Gustafsson 83 Blue Jackets Senators Ian Cole — 83 Senators Maple Leafs Nikita Zaitsev, Cody Ceci — 83 Maple Leafs Kings Jack Campbell, Kyle Clifford 84 Hurricanes Devils Sami Vatanen 85 Flyers Sharks Justin Braun — 85 Sharks Lightning Barclay Goodrow 86 Capitals Canadiens Ilya Kovalchuk — 86 Canadiens Blues Jake Allen 87 Avalanche Panthers Derick Brassard 92 Stars Rangers Mats Zuccarello

Pick 76 — From the James Neal-Milan Lucic trade: Edmonton will send a third-round pick in 2020 or 2021 to Calgary. If the Flames receive the 2020 pick, then they’ll send it to the Blackhawks under the terms of the Erik Gustafsson acquisition.

Pick 81 — If the Flames do not receive the Oilers’ 2020 third-round pick, then they will send their own third-round pick to the Blackhawks (see pick No. 76).

ROUND 4

No. FROM TO MAIN COMPONENT PLAYER DRAFTED 94 Red Wings Lightning Adam Erne (signing rights) 95 Senators Panthers Josh Brown 96 Sharks Canadiens Swapped picks (2019/2020) — 96 Canadiens Sabres Marco Scandella — 96 Sabres Flames Michael Frolik 98 Ducks Canadiens Nicolas Deslauriers 102 Jets Canadiens Joel Armia 104 Predators Flyers Wayne Simmonds — 104 Flyers Ducks Derek Grant 107 Oilers Red Wings Mike Green 112 Flames Kings Oscar Fantenberg 120 Bruins Devils Marcus Johansson 122 Golden Knights Maple Leafs David Clarkson’s contract

ROUND 5

No. FROM TO MAIN COMPONENT PLAYER DRAFTED 126 Senators Sharks Mike Hoffman 136 Panthers Canadiens Swapped picks (2019/2020) 137 Maple Leafs Panthers Michael Hutchinson 140 Canadiens Hurricanes Joel Edmundson (signing rights) 146 Hurricanes Blues Joel Edmundson, Justin Faulk 153 Golden Knights Maple Leafs Robin Lehner, Malcolm Subban 155 Lightning Senators Ryan Callahan’s contract

ROUND 6

No. FROM TO MAIN COMPONENT PLAYER DRAFTED 157 Senators Lightning Ryan Callahan’s contract 158 Sharks Senators Mike Hoffman 162 Sabres Hurricanes Jeff Skinner — 162 Hurricanes Panthers James Reimer — 162 Panthers Stars Emil Djuse 167 Panthers Avalanche Derik Brassard 177 Hurricanes Maple Leafs Patrick Marleau 180 Avalanche Maple Leafs Nazem Kadri, Tyson Barrie 181 Blues Oilers Jakub Jerabek 181 Oilers Senators Chris Wideman

ROUND 7