NHL Draft picks 2020: Live results, complete list of selections for Rounds 1-7

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1

The calendar has turned to October.

Normally this month is marked for the start of a new NHL season to get underway. Instead, in 2020, it signifies the start of the offseason. Oct. 6-7 will set the table for NHL franchises for years to come as they select the next generation of talent.

The New York Rangers will kick things off with the No. 1 overall pick, expected to be Rimouski Oceanic winger Alexis Lafreniere, and it’ll keep going until the Tampa Bay Lightning select No. 217.

As the 2020 NHL Draft plays out, Sporting News will track all the picks and keep up with the results in real-time. Below are all of the picks.

JUMP TO ROUND: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7

NHL Draft picks 2020: Results from Rounds 1-7

RoundPickOverallTeamPick
111New York Rangers 
122Los Angeles Kings 
133Ottawa Senators (from San Jose Sharks) 
144Detroit Red Wings 
155Ottawa Senators 
166Anaheim Ducks 
177New Jersey Devils 
188Buffalo Sabres 
199Minnesota Wild 
11010Winnipeg Jets 
11111Nashville Predators 
11212Florida Panthers 
11313Carolina Hurricanes (from Toronto Maple Leafs) 
11414Edmonton Oilers 
11515Toronto Maple Leafs (from Pittsburgh Penguins) 
11616Montreal Canadiens 
11717Chicago Blackhawks 
11818New Jersey Devils (from Arizona Coyotes) 
11919Calgary Flames 
12020New Jersey Devils (from Vancouver Canucks via Tampa Bay Lightning) 
12121Columbus Blue Jackets 
12222New York Rangers (from Carolina Hurricanes) 
12323Philadelphia Flyers 
12424Washington Capitals 
12525Colorado Avalanche 
12626St. Louis Blues 
12727Anaheim Ducks (from Boston Bruins) 
12828Ottawa Senators (from New York Islanders) 
12929Vegas Golden Knights 
13030Dallas Stars 
13131San Jose Sharks (from Tampa Bay Lightning) 
RoundPickOverallTeamPick
2132Detroit Red Wings 
2233Ottawa Senators 
2334San Jose Sharks 
2435Los Angeles Kings 
2536Anaheim Ducks 
2637Nashville Predators (from New Jersey Devils) 
2738Buffalo Sabres 
2839Minnesota Wild 
2940Winnipeg Jets 
21041Carolina Hurricanes (from New York Rangers) 
21142Nashville Predators 
21243Florida Panthers 
21344Toronto Maple Leafs 
21445Detroit Red Wings (from Edmonton Oilers) 
21546Chicago Blackhawks (from Pittsburgh Penguins via Vegas Golden Knights) 
21647Montreal Canadiens 
21748Montreal Canadiens (from Chicago Blackhawks) 
21849No selection 
21950Calgary Flames 
22051Los Angeles Kings (from Vancouver Canucks) 
22152Ottawa Senators (from Columbus Blue Jackets) 
22253Carolina Hurricanes 
22354Philadelphia Flyers 
22455Detroit Red Wings (from Washington Capitals)s 
22556San Jose Sharks (from Colorado Avalanche via Washington Capitals) 
22657Montreal Canadiens (from St. Louis Blues) 
22758Boston Bruins 
22859Ottawa Senators (from New York Islanders) 
22960Los Angeles Kings (from Vegas Golden Knights) 
23061Ottawa Senators (from Dallas Stars via Vegas Golden Knights) 
23162Tampa Bay Lightning 

Pick 49 — The NHL directed the forfeiture of this pick in sanctions against the Arizona Coyotes.

MORE: Why did the Coyotes have to forfeit the pick?

RoundPickOverallTeamPick
3163Detroit Red Wings 
3264Ottawa Senators 
3365Detroit Red Wings (from San Jose Sharks) 
3466Los Angeles Kings 
3567Anaheim Ducks 
3668Vegas Golden Knights (from New Jersey Devils) 
3769Carolina Hurricanes (from Buffalo Sabres) 
3870Nashville Predators (from Minnesota Wild) 
3971Ottawa Senators (from Winnipeg Jets) 
31072New York Rangers 
31173Nashville Predators 
31274Florida Panthers 
31375Colorado Avalanche (from Toronto Maple Leafs) 
31476Edmonton Oilers (optional to Calgary Flames, conditional to Chicago Blackhawks) 
31577Pittsburgh Penguins 
31678Columbus Blue Jackets (from Montreal Canadiens) 
31779Chicago Blackhawks 
31880Washington Capitals (from Arizona Coyotes via Colorado Avalanche) 
31981Calgary Flames (conditional to Chicago Blackhawks) 
32082Vancouver Canucks 
32183Los Angeles Kings (from Columbus Blue Jackets via Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs) 
32284New Jersey Devils (from Carolina Hurricanes) 
32385Tampa Bay Lightning (from Philadelphia via San Jose Sharks) 
32486St. Louis Blues (from Washington Capitals via Montreal Canadiens) 
32587Florida Panthers (from Colorado Avalanche) 
32688St. Louis Blues 
32789Boston Bruins 
32890New York Islanders 
32991Vegas Golden Knights 
33092New York Rangers (from Dallas Stars) 
33193Tampa Bay Lightning 

Pick 76 — From the James Neal-Milan Lucic trade: Edmonton will send a third-round pick in 2020 or 2021 to Calgary. If the Flames receive the 2020 pick, then they’ll send it to the Blackhawks under the terms of the Erik Gustafsson acquisition.

Pick 81 — If the Flames do not receive the Oilers’ 2020 third-round pick, then they will send their own third-round pick to the Blackhawks (see pick No. 76).

RoundPickOverallTeamPick
4194Tampa Bay Lightning (from Detroit Red Wings) 
4295Florida Panthers (from Ottawa Senators) 
3396Calgary Flames (from San Jose Sharks via Montreal Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres) 
4497Los Angeles Kings 
4598Montreal Canadiens (from Anaheim Ducks) 
4699New Jersey Devils 
47100Buffalo Sabres 
48101Minnesota Wild 
49102Montreal Canadiens (from Winnipeg Jets) 
410103New York Rangers 
411104Anaheim Ducks (from Nashville Predators via Philadelphia Flyers) 
412105Florida Panthers 
413106Toronto Maple Leafs 
414107Detroit Red Wings (from Edmonton Oilers) 
415108Pittsburgh Penguins 
416109Montreal Canadiens 
417110Chicago Blackhawks 
418111Arizona Coyotes 
419112Los Angels Kings (from Calgary Flames) 
420113Vancouver Canucks 
421114Columbus Blue Jackets 
422115Carolina Hurricanes 
423116Philadelphia Flyers 
424117Washington Capitals 
425118Colorado Avalanche 
426119St. Louis Blues 
427120New Jersey Devils (from Boston Bruins) 
428121New York Islanders 
429122Toronto Maple Leafs (from Vegas Golden Knights) 
430123Dallas Stars 
431124Tampa Bay Lightning 
RoundPickOverallTeamPick
51125Detroit Red Wings 
52126San Jose Sharks (from Ottawa Senators) 
53127San Jose Sharks 
54128Los Angeles Kings 
55129Anaheim Ducks 
56130New Jersey Devils 
57131Buffalo Sabres 
58132Minnesota Wild 
59133Winnipeg Jets 
510134New York Rangers 
511135Nashville Predators 
512136Montreal Canadiens (from Florida Panthers) 
513137Florida Panthers (from Toronto Maple Leafs) 
514138Edmonton Oilers 
515139Pittsburgh Penguins 
516140Carolina Hurricanes (from Montreal Canadiens) 
517141Chicago Blackhawks 
518142Arizona Coyotes 
519143Calgary Flames 
520144Vancouver Canucks 
521145Columbus Blue Jackets 
522146St. Louis Blues (from Carolina Hurricanes) 
523147Philadelphia Flyers 
524148Washington Capitals 
525149Colorado Avalanche 
526150St. Louis Blues 
527151Boston Bruins 
528152New York Islanders 
529153Toronto Maple Leafs (from Vegas Golden Knights) 
530154Dallas Stars 
531155Ottawa Senators (from Tampa Bay Lightning) 
RoundPickOverallTeamPick
61156Detroit Red Wings 
62157Tampa Bay Lightning (from Ottawa Senators) 
63158Ottawa Senators (from San Jose Sharks) 
64159Los Angeles Kings 
65160Anaheim Ducks 
66161New Jersey Devils 
67162Dallas Stars (from Buffalo Sabres via Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers) 
68163Minnesota Wild 
69164Winnipeg Jets 
610165New York Rangers 
611166Nashville Predators 
612167Colorado Avalanche (from Florida Panthers) 
613168Toronto Maple Leafs 
614169Edmonton Oilers 
615170Pittsburgh Penguins 
616171Montreal Canadiens 
617172Chicago Blackhawks 
618173Arizona Coyotes 
619174Calgary Flames 
620175Vancouver Canucks 
621176Columbus Blue Jackets 
622177Toronto Maple Leafs (from Carolina Hurricanes) 
623178Philadelphia Flyers 
624179Washington Capitals 
625180Toronto Maple Leafs (from Colorado Avalanche) 
626181Ottawa Senators (from St. Louis Blues via Edmonton Oilers) 
627182Boston Bruins 
628183New York Islanders 
629184Vegas Golden Knights 
630185Dallas Stars 
631186Tampa Bay Lightning 
RoundPickOverallTeamPick
78187Detroit Red Wings 
72188Montreal Canadiens (from Ottawa Senators) 
73189Toronto Maple Leafs (from San Jose Sharks) 
74190Los Angeles Kings 
75191Vancouver Canucks (from Anaheim Ducks) 
76192New Jersey Devils 
77193Buffalo Sabres 
78194Minnesota Wild 
79195Toronto Maple Leafs (from Winnipeg Jets via Minnesota Wild) 
710196New York Rangers 
711197New York Rangers (from Nashville Predators) 
712198Florida Panthers 
713199Carolina Hurricanes (from Toronto Maple Leafs) 
714200Edmonton Oilers 
715201San Jose Sharks (from Pittsburgh Penguins) 
716202Philadelphia Flyers (from Montreal Canadiens) 
717203St. Louis Blues (from Chicago Blackhawks via Montreal Canadiens) 
718204Arizona Coyotes 
719205Calgary Flames 
720206New York Rangers (from Vancouver Canucks) 
721207Columbus Blue Jackets 
722208Carolina Hurricanes 
723209Philadelphia Flyers 
724210San Jose Sharks (from Washington Capitals) 
725211Colorado Avalanche 
726212Toronto Maple Leafs (from St. Louis Blues) 
727213Boston Bruins 
728214New York Islanders 
729215Vegas Golden Knights 
730216Buffalo Sabres (from Dallas Stars) 
731217Tampa Bay Lightning 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR