Newton reportedly asymptomatic, could play Week 5

Cam Newton is reportedly asymptomatic following his positive COVID-19 test and could return to practice as soon as Thursday, which would put him in a position to play in the Patriots’ Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos on Thursday.

The former MVP tested positive on Oct. 2 and was forced to miss the game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Newton showed he’s a perfect fit with the Patriots in the first three weeks, completing nearly 70 percent of his passes while combining for six touchdowns through the air and on the ground and leading the team to a 2-1 record.

Getting Newton back would be a huge relief for New England, as the Pats struggled mightily on offense without their quarterback in Monday night’s loss to the Chiefs. The offense produced only 10 points, and Brian Hoyer and Jared Stidham combined for less than 200 yards passing and three interceptions.

This is more good news for the NFL, as the league was seemingly in full-blown panic mode following Newton’s positive test and the Titans having 16 players and team personnel test positive last week. The Titans were forced to postpone their Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and took their bye week earlier than expected.

Tuesday morning, the Titans reported no positive tests, meaning they could report to team facilities as early as Wednesday and could be ready to play in their scheduled Week 5 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. This would be quite a turnaround considering where they were at just a few days ago.