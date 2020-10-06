‘Newborn’ Cornal Hendricks is going to play it as he sees it at inside centre

Despite a cracking start to life as an inside centre, Cornal Hendricks is not placing too much pressure on himself to fulfil perhaps some overblown expectations.

The 32-year-old plays in a position that’s previously been reserved for a specific type of Bulls player in the past, leading his coach, Jake White, to tell him to play it as he sees it.

Hendricks is enjoying simple things such as trying, along with Gio Aplon, to keep up with speedy and younger backline teammates.

It says much for the impact he made at Super Fan Saturday almost a fortnight ago that Cornal Hendricks has so many tongues wagging over his move to inside centre.

The 32-year-old Bulls stalwart was arguably the best back on show at the jamboree at Loftus, making a compelling impact in a 49-28 victory over the Sharks.

However, as he almost sheepishly points out, the excitement stems from just one pre-season outing.

The real proof will only come when Super Rugby Unlocked commences this weekend.

“(Director of rugby) Jake White’s made it clear that he’s trying out a few combinations and if it works it works,” Hendricks said on Monday, ahead of the Bulls opener against Griquas at home on Saturday.

“For now, I’m definitely trying to focus on centre but Jake’s also told us that there might be other combinations he also wants to test out.”

Conscious perhaps then of trying to put too much pressure on Hendricks and others, White has encouraged his troops to go and freely express themselves.

And it’s especially relevant for his Wellington-bred playmaker, who’s playing in a position that in the past has been dominated by a specific type of inside centre – hardened defenders and carriers such as Wynand Olivier, Burger Odendaal and, to a lesser extent, Jan Serfontein.

“We’re just going to go out and play with some freedom in our positions. Obviously, Jake would like to have big, physical No 12s,” said Hendricks.

“I’m here to organise, give the ball to the guys outside me and also provide some momentum forward. When the opportunity presents itself, you also want to create space and exploit it.

“In the end, it’s just about playing rugby, which is why coach Jake has told us that when we get the ball, just be confident and just play.”

One of the intriguing spin-offs from Hendricks’ new, potential long-term switch is that it’s in a position he might find easier to crack into a national squad again.

But he’s not about to let himself be distracted by such thoughts.

“I just want to focus on the Bulls for now. It’s a new position for me and I want to try and become as comfortable as possible, show what I can do,” said Hendricks.

“The rest will follow.”

‘Still in the top 10’

Instead, Hendricks is revelling in the simpler things, like trying to still show that he and 37-year-old Gio Aplon – who celebrates his birthday on Tuesday – can still win races against younger flyers such as Kurt-Lee Arendse, Stedman Gans and Travis Ismaiel.

“I don’t want to brag but I’ve got to tell you, I’m still very, very quick,” he said with a hearty laugh.

“No, I’m just kidding. Gio definitely still has a lot of pace left in him too. I’d definitely say we’d still feature in the top 10 of a race! We’re very privileged to have a very speedy backline operating.

“Kurt-Lee is really very explosive, along with guys like Stedman and Travis. From 9-15, we can definitely hold our own in that department.”