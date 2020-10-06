Netflix Drops “Selena: The Series Trailer” And Officially Announces December 4th Release Date

Roommates, in just two months the highly-anticipated Netflix series about the life of the late Selena will officially drop on the streaming service on December 4th. To get fans ready, Netflix just released a brand new trailer for the Selena scripted series, after previous dropping a teaser late last year.

The wait is finally over for fans, as “Selena: The Series” is just around the corner. The drama series is a biographical drama about beloved Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla, with “The Walking Dead” star Christian Serratos taking on the lead role.

The Netflix series will depict her childhood and rapid rise to fame, in addition to the difficult choices she and her family made to further her music career. Part one will consist of six one-hour episodes.

Selena’s sister, Suzette Quintanilla, previously spoke about the series, saying “With this series, viewers will finally get the full history of Selena, our family, and the impact she has had on all of our lives. We are excited to partner with Campanario and Netflix to give fans a never-before-seen glimpse at our story and highlight why Selena will remain a legend for generations to come.”

As we previously reported, rounding out the cast of the series, includes: Richard Chavira as Selena’s father, Abraham, Gabriel Chavarria as her older brother/music producer, A.B., Noemi Gonzalez as Suzette, her sister, Seidy Lopez as Marcella, her mother and Madison Taylor Baez as the younger version of her.



