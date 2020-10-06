Nerve Agent Was Used to Poison Navalny, Chemical Weapons Body Confirms

The German authorities said they never doubted the conclusions of military scientists in Germany who said they had discovered traces of Novichok in biological samples taken from Mr. Navalny, as well as on a plastic water bottle from his hotel that was smuggled out of Russia by his aides. But the findings of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons add an authoritative and independent assessment that the Germans could use as ammunition in the pursuit of punishment, most likely in the form of financial sanctions against Russian officials.

By doing so, Germany would be following a playbook used in 2018, when the British government relied on the chemical weapons body to bolster its conclusions that Russian operatives had used a Novichok poison in an attempt to murder Sergei V. Skripal, a former Russian military intelligence officer who had spied for Britain. In that case, the organization’s findings helped assure Britain’s allies and justify a mass expulsion of Russian diplomats in the weeks after the poisoning.

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2013 for its efforts to whittle away the world’s stocks of chemical weapons, but its record as the word’s watchdog for such weapons has become clouded in recent years.

In 2017, an official from the organization traveled to Moscow to certify that Russia had fulfilled its obligations as part of the Chemical Weapons Convention and destroyed its remaining declared stocks of chemical weapons.Less than six months later, a pair of Russian operatives traveled to Britain, armed with a Novichok-class chemical weapon that had apparently been produced secretly, under the noses of weapons inspectors, according to the British government. The operatives used it to poison Mr. Skripal and his daughter, Yulia Skripal. Three British citizens were also poisoned, and one of them, Dawn Sturgess, died.

Two years after that, it was used on Mr. Navalny.

Russian officials have denied involvement in both attacks. On Sept. 15, the head of Russia’s foreign intelligence service, Sergei Naryshkin, gave a rare news conference in which he said that all stocks of Novichok had been destroyed in accordance with the Chemical Weapons Convention.