Nerve Agent Was Used to Poison Navalny, Chemical Weapons Body Confirms

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons confirmed on Tuesday that the substance used to poison the Russian opposition leader Aleksei A. Navalny had “similar structural characteristics” to the Novichok family of highly potent nerve agents.

The finding from the world’s leading chemical weapons body adds additional weight to the conclusions of laboratories in Germany, France and Sweden, and increases the likelihood that Russia, which has been accused of using a similar poison in at least one previous assassination attempt, will be punished, likely with targeted financial sanctions.

“These results constitute a matter of grave concern,” the organization said in a statement. “The use of chemical weapons by anyone under any circumstances,” it said, is “reprehensible and wholly contrary to the legal norms established by the international community.”

Mr. Navalny, the most prominent figure in Russia’s political opposition, fell ill on a flight from Siberia on Aug. 20 and slipped into a coma. The Russian authorities initially prevented his family from transporting him abroad for treatment, but he was eventually brought to Berlin, where he was treated at the Charité hospital. He was discharged on Sept. 23 and has vowed to return to Russia to continue his work after a period of rehabilitation in Germany.