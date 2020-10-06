NeNe Leakes Claims Bravo Only Offered Her 6 Episodes In Next Season Of ‘RHOA’

Bradley Lamb
Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes says that while Bravo did ask her to return to the show, they only offered her to film six episodes.

NeNe turned down the offer, as the show usually runs for 18-23 episodes per season.

