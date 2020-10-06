NeNe Leakes Claims Bravo Only Offered Her 6 Episodes In Next Season Of ‘RHOA’

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes says that while Bravo did ask her to return to the show, they only offered her to film six episodes.

NeNe turned down the offer, as the show usually runs for 18-23 episodes per season.

Last month, she announced that she had decided to walk away from the franchise:

“Thank you to all of you guys that have been showing me a lot of love and support as of late. I feel you, I hear you. I have been on an extremely, extremely long, exhausting, tiring, emotional negotiation. There has been a lot of emotion flying on both sides,” she said in the video. “It has been hard, and I have made the very hard and difficult decision to not be a part of Real Housewives of Atlanta season 13.”

NeNe also claimed that the network had forced her out and even implied that Bravo was racist. Fans are upset over the OG leaving the show behind.