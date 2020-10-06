Mumbai Police identifies 80,000 fake accounts created to defame the force

The ongoing investigation surrounding the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been getting murkier by the day. Social media turned extremely toxic with netizens coming up with their own theories and even pinning the blame of the actor’s death on popular film personalities. The Mumbai Police Force faced the most flak in all this.

People called them out for their ‘inefficiency. The force was accused of trying to protect the perpetrators of the actor’s death. So much that the Supreme Court even turned the case over to the CBI for an impartial inquiry into the death. The Mumbai police however has been vindicated now that the doctors from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) have pronounced that Sushant died by suicide.

What’s important is that the Mumbai Police has reportedly identified over 80,000 fake accounts that were created in the last few months to discredit it and the Maharashtra government. The police now plans to take action against them. A report in a leading daily reveals that the Mumbai Police is currently probing these fake accounts that were being operated from countries like Italy, Japan, Poland, Slovenia, Indonesia, Turkey, Thailand, Romania and France. A senior IPS officer told the leading daily, “We identified the posts in foreign languages because of the hashtags used like #justiceforsushant #sushantsinghrajput and #SSR. We’re in the process of verifying more accounts,”

Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh said that this was a motivated campaign with the aim to defame their workforce. when they were struggling to deal with the spread of the pandemic. He told the daily, “The campaign was run against Mumbai police just to demoralise us at a time when 84 policemen had died due to the pandemic and over 6,000 men were infected with the virus. This was a motivated campaign with vested interest just to malign the image of Mumbai police and derail our line of investigation. Multiple fake accounts on social media were created to target Mumbai police with abusive tones. Our cyber cell is conducting a thorough investigation into this matter and all those found violating the law will be prosecuted under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.”