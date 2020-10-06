Mona Scott Young Addresses David Adefeso & Vincent Herbert Beef

Bradley Lamb
Tamar Braxton’s Get Ya Life series on WeTV has raised more questions than answers when it comes to the relationship between her ex-boyfriend David Adefeso and her ex-husband Vincent Herbert — and Mona Scott Young is keeping it that way.

The show is only a few seasons in, but viewers have already learned that Adefeso refused to film if Vince appeared on the show and that he does not like Vince visiting Tamar if he isn’t there.

