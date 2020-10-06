Mindy Kaling Updates Us on Reese Witherspoon’s Legally Blonde 3

Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

Now it seems they might be drawing from their own experiences as 41 and 44-year-olds, respectively, for imagining what the pink-obsessed Elle Woods is up to in her middle age.

And Witherspoon is just as eager to reprise her role as we are to watch it. She tweeted in May, “I’m SOOO excited” about Kaling and Goor coming on board. She added, “This is #ElleWoodsApproved!”

On GMA, Kaling talked about another co-star as well, The Office‘s B.J. Novak, who is the Godfather to her 2-year-old daughter, Katherine. She acknowledged that having Godparents is a Christian tradition, yet she identifies as Hindu and Novak is Jewish.

“It makes no sense really,” she said. “Godparents are a great tradition, and so I was like, ‘I’m not missing out on this.'”