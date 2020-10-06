Mindy Kaling Having Great Time Writing ‘Legally Blonde 3’

WENN

The ‘Ocean’s 8’ actress opens up about her current project, saying she enjoys writing script for the upcoming third installment of the Reese Witherspoon-starring classic romcom.

Mindy Kaling is having a great time working on the new “Legally Blonde” sequel.

Reese Witherspoon asked her pal and “A Wrinkle in Time” co-star to co-write the screenplay for “Legally Blonde 3” with Dan Goor, and Kaling admits she’s having a lot of fun with unlikely legal eagle Elle Woods.

“It’s been really fun to write,” she tells “Good Morning America“. “I think it’s going to be a great movie for Reese and people are going to love her in this part.”

“The Office” star reveals she was nervous when Witherspoon approached her about getting involved in the “iconic” movie series.

“I’ve been working with Reese on a couple of movies and we’ve been friends for a while and I have always quoted the movies to her,” Mindy explains. “It’s been over 20 years since she did the first movie and she asked me if I could help her revisit the character. I was nervous because that film is iconic… I thought it would be fun to see her in her 40s.”

Reese’s co-star Luke Wilson previously admitted he would be keen for a return to the series as Emmett Richmond.

Revealing the cast recently regrouped for a Zoom chat, the actor said, “Reese put together this Zoom reunion and it was really funny, because we haven’t seen everybody since we worked on the movie. I’ve always been such a big fan of Reese’s.”

“I don’t know any more than anybody else that’s on the Internet… but I think they’re writing another movie. I always thought that character of Reese’s was so funny that I know people would love to see it again. I’d definitely be up for working on it, but I’ll just have to wait and see.”