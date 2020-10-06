Mindy Kaling And B.J. Novak’s Twitter Exchange

It is no secret to anyone that I love every aspect of Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak’s relationship.
And one of the things I love about their relationship is how much they support one another:
So when Mindy announced her collections of essays, Nothing Like I Imagined, that was released today on Amazon, it was only a matter of time before B.J. came into the picture:
His response, in two words, sent me:
Me when I read his public response to Mindy:
AND THEN SHE RESPONDED WITH THIS!
Their cuteness…is too damn much for my soul to take:
Needless to say, I will be reading these stories because a) I love Mindy’s work and b) I need more stories and anecdotes about her and B.J.
