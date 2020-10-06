Mindy Kaling And B.J. Novak’s Twitter Exchange

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Updated 17 minutes ago. Posted 19 minutes ago

It is no secret to anyone that I love every aspect of Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak’s relationship.

And one of the things I love about their relationship is how much they support one another:

So when Mindy announced her collections of essays, Nothing Like I Imagined, that was released today on Amazon, it was only a matter of time before B.J. came into the picture:

TODAY IS THE DAY! My new collection of essays, Nothing Like I Imagined is out on Amazon! These were SO MUCH FUN to write and I hope you enjoy them. Check them out and let me know what you think! @AmazonPub https://t.co/amBHuKjYdd

The essays are: Kind of Hindu, Please Like Me (But Keep Away), Help Is on the Way, Searching for Coach Taylor, Once Upon a Time in Silver Lake, and Big Shot.

His response, in two words, sent me:

Your writing keeps getting better with everything you do. I have one question: how dare you. https://t.co/JAWfdueh2w

Your writing keeps getting better with everything you do. I have one question: how dare you. https://t.co/JAWfdueh2w

Me when I read his public response to Mindy:

AND THEN SHE RESPONDED WITH THIS!

😊you’re mentioned in a few of them, please don’t sue me! 😛 https://t.co/hhGhZt9vE6

😊you’re mentioned in a few of them, please don’t sue me! 😛 https://t.co/hhGhZt9vE6

Their cuteness…is too damn much for my soul to take:

Needless to say, I will be reading these stories because a) I love Mindy’s work and b) I need more stories and anecdotes about her and B.J.

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR