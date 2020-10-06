Megan Thee Stallion’s Gay Best Friend BREAKS UP w/ Her – ‘F*ck Her’!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Megan Thee Stallion is not having the best year. Earlier this year, reported that Megan told police that she was allegedly shot by her then boyfriend, rapper Tory Lanez.

Now Meg The Stallion is having another messy breakup, this time with her gay best friend and stylist, EJ King.

It’s not clear what happened between the two, but there is definitely animosity. EJ told his fans:

If y’all followed me because I work with Megan, I think this is where the road ends. If y’all not gon’ be here anymore then I get it. No hard feelings… The ride with Megan was fun. I think we did a lot of great things in a short time. No love lost. 

