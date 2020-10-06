Meetu and Priyanka Singh approach High Court to invalidate Rhea Chakraborty’s FIR

The death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput stirred an unforeseen chaos in the lives of many people. Not just those who were closely related to the actor, but also his fans and supporters from across the world. Rhea Chakraborty who was Sushant’s girlfriend, filed an FIR again Sushant’s sisters before she was taken into custody by the Narcotics Control Bureau for consumption and procurement of drugs. She stated that “he was unlawfully prescribed psychotrophic substances at the behest of his sister Priyanka”.

Now his sisters Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh have approached the High Court to invalidate the FIR filed by Rhea. The HC is all set to hear the case today. Rhea had filed this case on September 7, soon after which she was taken into custody by the NCB. Keep watching this space for more on the case.