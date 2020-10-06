Malaika Arora clicked taking a walk in the city to stay fit



Malaika Arora is known for her love for fitness. She practices yoga and even does some intense workout to make sure she’s always in her best shape. The stunner recently recovered from Covid 19 and she wants to make sure she remains fit and keeps that immunity building. Malaika was clicked in the city today, stepping out for a walk with her pet Casper. Malaika makes sure she indulges in fitness in whichever way possible to remain healthy.



Malaika has also resumed work as a judge on a dance reality show. Since the actress was recovering from COVID, she was replaced by Nora Fatehi for the show and the actress will be back to judging from this weekend.

















1/8

















All Comments (0) Malaika Arora













All Comments (0) Malaika Arora













All Comments (0) Malaika Arora













All Comments (0) Malaika Arora













All Comments (0) Malaika Arora













All Comments (0) Malaika Arora













All Comments (0) Malaika Arora













All Comments (0) Malaika Arora

Recommended for You