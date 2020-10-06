Luca Corberi quits motorsport karting after dangerous tantrum throwing bumper at rival driver Paolo Ippolito

The karting driver that earned the ire of the motorsport world after his dangerous tantrum has announced he is quitting the sport.

After the FIA Karting World Championships, there were calls for Luca Corberi to be banned for life from the sport following the 23-year-old’s almighty dummy-spit.

The Italian retired from the race after he crashed out. He was supposed to walk behind the barriers while being safely escorted by officials off the track, however at the Lonato circuit he instead walked to the edge of the track holding his broken bumper and attempted to throw it right at rival driver Paolo Ippolito as he went by in his kart.

By some remarkable luck the bumper bounced around the track without hitting anyone or causing another crash, but the drama didn’t end there.

Corberi shrugged off officials trying to herd him away from the track safely and continued to walk through the circuit mid-race, then he was later seen confronting and attacking Ippolito in the pits, reportedly with his father also joining the melee.

His actions on the day were described as “disgraceful”, and multiple motorsport pundits demanded FIA give him a life ban.

FIA vowed to launch an investigation in the aftermath of the incident but Corberi since responded to the criticism, apologising for his actions and announcing he will walk away from the sport.

“I’d like to apologise to the motorsport community for what I’ve done,” Corberi wrote in a Facebook post.

“There are no excuses to explain why I’ve done such a disgraceful act, this has been something I’ve never done in my 15 years of career, and I really hope it won’t be seen by anybody else in the future.

Luca Corberi’s ‘disgraceful’ road rage (Twitter)

“After the race, once I’ve been called by the sporting judges, I’ve asked them to take my license away because I was fully conscious about my irreparable mistakes, but as they showed me, they don’t have the power for doing it, it’s written in the international rules, so please, don’t be against them, they were just doing their work in the best way they could.

“For this reason I’ve decided to [not] take part in any other motorsport competition for the rest of my life.

“That’s not a self justice, it’s simply the right thing to do.

Luca Corberi’s ‘disgraceful’ road rage (Twitter)

“My family has been in karting since 1985, we’ve seen it grow, we’ve seen the best and the worst part of it. This episode will be remembered as one of the worst in our sport and that’s something I’ll never forget.

“I’m not asking any indulgence, because I don’t deserve it. I will totally agree with the punishments required.

“I’m writing today to say sorry even if it’s not enough, because after all the bad things that happened during this event, the worst ever has been done by me, a guy who loves this sport and after the worst day of his life will still remember his good racing memories. Thank you.”