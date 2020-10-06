Lori Harvey Reportedly Pregnant With Future’s Baby Amid Reconciliation Rumors

Instagram/WENN/Ivan Nikolov

According to an informant who claims to be close to the ‘Life Is Good’ rapper, the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey is now living in his home and doesn’t smoke weed.

New details surrounding Lori Harvey and Future‘s reconciliation have surfaced online. It has been reported that the reason why the hip-hop star decided to get back with the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey is because the latter is currently pregnant with his baby.

first reported this, as a source claiming to be close to Future told the news outlet that Lori is now living with the “Life Is Good” rapper. “Lori and Future broke up, now she’s back in his life and practically moved in … she also put on some weight and [doesn’t] smoke [weed]. No one is allowed to smoke around her either,” so the source said.

Rumors of Future and Lori reconciling first sparked in late last month, after Future posted a snap that seemingly hinted that he was together with Lori. He shared on Instagram Stories a photo of a meal that was cooked by chef Kayla Greer, who is based in L.A. Instead of the delicious-looking food, people couldn’t help but focus on the countertop as it looked similar as the one in Lori’s Beverly Hills home. This led them to think that they were together.

Lori and Future were first linked last year, when the pair were photographed on several outings together, including the rap star’s birthday party in Los Angeles. The two then confirmed the dating rumors while going on a Jamaican trip together to celebrate the raven beauty’s birthday. Despite that, both of them never publicly addressed their romance.

Months later, the pair reportedly moved into her home in Beverly Hills just before COVID-19 lockdown began. However, people started suspecting that Lori and Future decided to go their separate ways after noticing that both of them have unfollowed each other on social media.