Lori Harvey BACK TOGETHER w/ Future & Believed To Be PREGNANT!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Lori Harvey and her ex-boyfriend Future are back together, can confirm. And folks close to Lori are speculating that she got back with Future because she allegedly learned she’s PREGNANT.

If Lori is indeed pregnant, she’ll become Future’s 10th babys mama – with his 11th child.

spoke with multiple sources close to Future who confirmed to us that the rapper and Lori ARE back together.

