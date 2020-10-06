Litecoin relaunches MimbleWimble testnet as Europol targets privacy protocols By Cointelegraph

Litecoin relaunches MimbleWimble testnet as Europol targets privacy protocols
(LTC) has relaunched its MimbleWimble testnet — a protocol designed to enhance privacy and obfuscate the traceability of distributed ledger transactions.
MimbleWimble is a modified implementation of the proof-of-work algorithm underpinning (BTC) in which blocks appear as a single large transaction, preventing the individual inputs and outputs relating to the transactions from being identified.
