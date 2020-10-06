Lenny Kravitz Credits New Memoir for Helping Him View Late Dad With Different Eyes

Instagram

Through ‘Let Love Rule’, the ‘Fly Away’ hitmaker has a chance to reexamine his ‘very challenging’ relationship with NBC News assignment editor and producer Sy Kravitz, who died in 2005.

Rocker Lenny Kravitz has discovered a new level of love and respect for his late father after reexamining their “very challenging” relationship for his new memoir.

The “Fly Away” hitmaker had to be convinced to tell his life story in “Let Love Rule” by co-author David Ritz, but the singer’s glad he did, because he found the work to be rather therapeutic.

Recalling their conversation over dinner on U.S. breakfast show “Today“, Lenny shared, “He said, ‘You need to write a book. You should write a book, and I’d love to help you.'”

“I had no interest in it, I never thought about it, and by the end of this dinner meeting, he had convinced me, knowing what a blessing it would be to have the experience of writing this book and what healing this book would bring to me.”





“Let Love Rule”, named after Lenny’s debut album in 1989, revisits the first 25 years of his life, but the most emotional aspect of writing his autobiography was discovering more than he had ever known before about his dad, NBC News assignment editor and producer Sy Kravitz, who died in 2005.

“I think the biggest thing for me was learning about my father and having different eyes in viewing him,” Lenny said.

“We had a very challenging relationship, and I got to look at him as a character and not as my father for the first time, and I got to see that he was just a man, trying to get through this life experience with what he had, dealing with whatever issues he had in life, and it enabled me to drop any bit of judgement that was left, and it was beautiful, and I really got to understand him.”

“We made peace before my father passed, years later, this is beyond (what is covered in) the book, but I realised I was still holding onto some things and all of that was let go (during the writing process) and that was beautiful,” he shared.

“I was able to love him more, understand him, and really like him for who he was, with his faults, because that is the story for all of us; we all have faults, we all have things in life, but the thing is how do we… come through it with love? And we were able to do that.”

The memoir “Let Love Rule” is released on Tuesday, October 06.