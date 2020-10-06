LeddarTech Presenting at OSA Laser Congress and ScaleUp 360° Sensor & Radar Systems Europe in October 2020

QUEBEC CITY, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LeddarTech®, a global leader in Level 1-5 ADAS and AD sensing technology, will be presenting and exhibiting various solutions for automotive and mobility customers at two global digital events in October 2020. LeddarTech has participated and presented in over 20 industry events in 2020.

With over ten years experience in ADAS and AD, the company has positioned itself as an industry leader specializing in sensing technologies, further augmented by the recent acquisition of the sensor-fusion and perception software company VayaVision and the recent asset acquisition of Phantom Intelligence in September of 2020.

LeddarTech will be presenting and exhibiting at the following events:

The Optical Society (OSA) Laser Congress(DigitalEvent)

Date: October 13-16, 2020

Eventinformation: This three-day congress features two subconferences: the Advanced Solid-State Lasers Conference (ASSL), which addresses improving the operation and application of solid-state lasers, and the Laser Applications Conference (LAC), focusing on materials processing and applications for high-power lasers. LeddarTech has been invited to speak as part of the LAC, which promises to immerse delegates in an innovative learning environment that introduces new, groundbreaking information, offers insightful knowledge, showcases cutting-edge products, and engages the audience in important debates and discussions.

LeddarTechpresentationtime: October 13, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., EST

Presenter: Robert Baribault, Principal Architect at LeddarTech

Topic: “The Critical Role Played by LiDAR Sensors in the Advancement of Autonomous Driving Technology”.

Register at:

https://www.osa.org/en-us/meetings/osa_meetings/laser_congress/registration/

LeadEventPartner at ScaleUp 360°– Sensor & Radar Systems(DigitalEvent)

Date: October 14-15, 2020

Eventinformation: From OEMs to Tier 1s, from AI, sensor, radar, and imaging vision systems experts to automated driving, deep learning, and vehicle control executives – wherever attendees appear on the spectrum of sensing & perception in automated vehicles, the Sensor & Radar Systems event is a must-attend.

LeddarTechpresentationtime: October 14, 2020 at 7:45 a.m., EST

Presenters: Pierre Olivier, Chief Technology Officer of Leddartech and Youval Nehmadi, Engineering Director – Sensor Fusion & Perception at LeddarTech Israel (VayaVision, a LeddarTech Company)

Topic: “Level 3 Automation – Sensing Modalities, Perception, and Fusion”

Register at:

https://www.scale-up-360.com/en/sensor-radar-systems/register

“LeddarTech is proud to be presenting and exhibiting at these key industry events,” said Mr. Pierre Olivier, Chief Technology Officer of LeddarTech. “We look forward to sharing our industry insights and experience in sensing technologies that enable ADAS and AD with our peers. This year has presented challenges compounded by COVID-19 and 2021 will continue to challenge the transportation industry. However, I am confident that opportunities exist and sharing our collective insights at these events will better equip all of us for the future,” concluded Mr. Olivier.

About LeddarTech

LeddarTech is a leader in environmental sensing solutions for autonomous vehicles and advanced driver assistance systems. Founded in 2007, LeddarTech has evolved to become a comprehensive end-to-end environmental sensing company by enabling customers to solve critical sensing and perception challenges across the entire value chain of the automotive and mobility market segments with its LeddarVision™ sensor-fusion and perception platform. LeddarTech delivers a cost-effective, scalable, and versatile LiDAR development solution to Tier 1-2 automotive system integrators that enables them to develop automotive-grade solid-state LiDARs based on the foundation of the LeddarEngine™. LeddarTech has 14 generations of solid-state LiDARs based on the LeddarEngine platform operating 24/7 in harsh environments. This platform is actively deployed in autonomous shuttles, trucks, buses, delivery vehicles, smart cities/factories, and robotaxi applications. The company is responsible for several innovations in cutting-edge automotive and mobility remote-sensing applications, with over 95 patented technologies (granted or pending) enhancing ADAS and autonomous driving capabilities.

Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at www.leddartech.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Contact:

Daniel Aitken, Vice-President, Global Corporate Marketing and Communications, LeddarTech Inc.

Tel.: + 1-418-653-9000 ext. 232

[email protected]

Leddar, LeddarTech, LeddarEngine,LeddarVision,LeddarSP, LeddarCore,VAYADrive,VayaVision, and related logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of LeddarTech Inc.and its subsidiaries.All other brands, product names, and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.