LeBron: Lakers ‘aren’t concerned’ after Game 3 loss

Jimmy Butler guided the underdog Miami Heat to their first win of the NBA Finals on Sunday in Game 3 against the Los Angeles Lakers, doing so without the likes of Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic, who both were out with injuries.

While Butler put up an impressive performance, scoring 40 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds in the 115-104 victory, it appears LeBron James and the Lakers aren’t phased after dropping Game 3.

“I don’t ever feel like we let our guard down,” James said, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “Also, I don’t feel like we’re concerned. We’re not concerned. We know we can play a lot better. We have another opportunity to take a commanding lead on Tuesday. You relish that opportunity.”

James had a team-high 25 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, but he accounted for eight of the team’s 20 turnovers. If he wants to prevent Miami from evening the series in Game 4, he’ll have to perform better than he did on Sunday night.

While the Heat proved they could win without Adebayo and Dragic, getting the two back for Game 4 on Tuesday would be huge for the team. Players in the Lakers’ locker room had hoped to be leaving the NBA’s Orlando bubble on Tuesday, but now the pressure intensifies as the series has been extended.