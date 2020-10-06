Laurence Fox Facing Lawsuit After Calling LGBTQ Activist ‘Paedophile’

Instagram

The controversial British actor has been threatened with a legal action by LGBTQ+ charity boss Simon Blake for ‘seriously defaming’ the latter in a Twitter row.

Laurence Fox is facing legal action from an LGBTQ+ charity boss after the British actor called him a “paedophile” on Twitter.

Simon Blake, who is chair of the LGBTQ+ charity Stonewall and chief executive of Mental Health First Aid England, said Fox had “seriously defamed” him and confirmed he had instructed noted libel lawyer Mark Lewis in a statement posted on Twitter on Monday (05Oct20).

The actor and charity chief’s online row was sparked by Fox tweeting on Sunday that he would be boycotting British retailer Sainsbury’s over its plans to recognise Black History Month and a tweet telling those who objected to “shop elsewhere.”

Fox took exception to one plan to provide “safe spaces” for black workers to talk about the Black Lives Matter protests, which supermarket bosses later confirmed would be online forums.

The controversial “Lewis” star claimed the move constituted “racial segregation and discrimination,” which prompted Blake to quote his tweet and comment, “What a mess. What a racist t**t.” Fox then responded, “pretty rich coming from a paedophile” and made the same accusation about former “Coronation Street” actress Nicola Thorp.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Blake wrote, “While I regret the unnecessary language I used, which is not in line with the way I like to conduct myself, I feel strongly about this issue.”

“In response, Mr Fox seriously defamed me and I have instructed Mark Lewis from Patron Law to sue for defamation.”

Fox deleted his tweets about Blake and Thorp on Monday but has tweeted his own statement in an attempt to justify his actions.

“If the game nowadays is to throw baseless insults and accusations about, then we should all be free to participate,” he wrote. “Having said that, I have deleted the tweets posted yesterday, in response to being repeatedly, continuously and falsely smeared as a racist, as they just serve as a distraction to the important work that needs to be one.”

The actor has courted controversy with several comments on racism since an appearance on BBC political panel show “Question Time” in January. He has subsequently announced he is to launch his own political party.