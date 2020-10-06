Lakers vs. Heat live score, updates, highlights from Game 4 of the 2020 NBA Finals

The Heat are getting a big boost heading into Game 4 of the 2020 NBA Finals.

All-Star big man Bam Adebayo will return to the starting lineup Tuesday night after missing Games 2 and 3 against the Lakers with a neck strain. Adebayo has been a huge part of how Miami operates at both ends of the floor, so even if he is not quite 100 percent, he could still make a major impact.

Will Adebayo help the Heat even the series? Or will the Lakers take a commanding 3-1 lead?

Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates and highlights from Game 4 of Lakers vs. Heat. Follow along right here.

Lakers vs. Heat score

Game 4Q1Q2Q3Q4Score
Lakers
Heat

Lakers vs. Heat live updates, highlights from Game 4

(All times Eastern)

9:30 p.m. ET — This is a flop that would make Marcus Smart proud.

9:20 p.m. ET — A hot start for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. The veteran shooting guard already has eight points in six minutes. 

9:10 p.m. ET — And there’s Bam. He scores the first bucket of Game 4. Anthony Davis answers with an easy dunk on the other end. Let’s do this.

8:50 p.m. ET — LeBron James didn’t win MVP this season, but he has the Shiniest Headphones award all locked up.

8:35 p.m. ET — Bam Adebayo is back! He will start alongside Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler and Jae Crowder.

NBA Finals Game 4 start time

  • Date: Tuesday, Oct. 6
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ABC
  • Live stream: WatchESPN, fuboTV

Game 4 of the NBA Finals is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Oct. 6. As has been the case throughout the playoffs, there will not be any fans in attendance outside of select guests of players.

NBA Finals schedule 2020

(All times Eastern)

DateGameTimeNational TV
Sept. 30Game 19 p.m.ABC
Oct. 2Game 29 p.m.ABC
Oct. 4Game 37:30 p.m.ABC
Oct. 6Game 49 p.m.ABC
Oct. 9Game 59 p.m.ABC
Oct. 11Game 6*7:30 p.m.ABC
Oct. 13Game 7*9 p.m.ABC

* If necessary

