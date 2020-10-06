Lakeith Stanfield Continues Shooting His Shot at Ari Lennox

Instagram

It all starts after the songstress shares on Instagram some photos of her looking gorgeous in a sleeveless, fur margaret dress that showcases a plentiful amount of her cleavage.

–

It appears Lakeith Stanfield (Keith Stanfield) is nowhere near giving up in trying to win Ari Lennox‘s heart. The actor has apparently let it be known that his feelings for the singer are real by shooting his shot at her.

It all started after Ari took to Instagram on Monday, October 6 to share a series of photos of her looking gorgeous in a sleeveless, fur margaret dress that showcased a plentiful amount of her cleavage. She styled her hair in an updo bun while pairing the stylish gown with a pair of big earrings and black stilettos.

The “Shea Butter Baby” singer wrote in the caption, “Flip me over. There’s more on my mind…that I would like to explore this time…eeeeeeeeee.”

Many were understandably stunned by the photo and could not help but gush over her in the comment section of the post. Lakeith was one of them, joining the likes of Jessie Woo, Issa Rae and Saweetie. However, rather than using words to express how much he likes the images, the “Sorry to Bother You” actor decided to leave a rose emoticon.

It should be noted that this isn’t the first time Lakeith attempted to flirt with Ari. Prior to this, during her Instagram Live session, Lakeith asked her out on a date after she praised his performance in “The Photograph“. In response to the praise, the actor wrote, “Thank you love,” before surprising her with his next line. “Can you be my date? Let’s go,” he asked her.

Ari was clearly not ready for it as she freaked out. “Lakeith, I don’t have time for this right now, ’cause I- wait. You’re joking. I don’t have- no,” she responded, trying to change the subject afterward. “We’re changing the subject, because I heard some things. Ok, so you guys! I started a studio…,” she continued the live session, before admitting, “what the hell is this even called right now? I don’t even know how to say anything right now!”