Lady GaGa, Justin Bieber, BTS Lead 2020 MTV EMA Nominations

WENN

The Mother Monster dominates the nominations list of this year’s MTV Europe Music Awards with seven nods while Bieber and the Bantan Boys follow with five each.

–

Lady GaGa leads the nominees for this year’s (20) MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) with an impressive seven nods.

The “Stupid Love” hitmaker is up for awards including Best Artist, Best Pop and Biggest Fans, and her collaboration with Ariana Grande, “Rain on Me”, is nominated in the Best Song, Best Collaboration and Best Video categories. Her seventh nod is for Best U.S. Act.

BTS and Justin Bieber are just behind with five nominations apiece, both including Best Pop and Biggest Fans nods.

Justin is also up for Best Artist alongside Gaga, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus, and The Weeknd.

Meanwhile, BTS received recognition in the Best Group category alongside 5 Seconds of Summer, Blackpink, Chloe x Halle, CNCO, and Little Mix. The other Best Pop nominees are Dua, Harry, Katy Perry, and Little Mix.

Competing against Gaga and Ariana for Best Song are BTS’ “Dynamite”, DaBaby and Roddy Ricch‘s “Rockstar”, Dua’s “Don’t Start Now”, Roddy Ricch again with “The Box”, and The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights”.

The nominations were unveiled on Tuesday (06Oct20) along with three new categories: Best Latin, Video for Good and Best Virtual Live.

Other notable nominees include “WAP” collaborators Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, who will compete for the Best Hip Hop trophy alongside Eminem, Drake, DaBaby, Roddy Ricch, and Travis Scott. Liam Gallagher is also up for Best Rock alongside Coldplay, Green Day, Pearl Jam, Tame Impala, and The Killers. Yungblud is among the rising acts nominated for the Best New prize.

Performers and presenters of the 27th edition of the prizegiving will be unveiled soon, ahead of a livestreamed ceremony on 8 November.

