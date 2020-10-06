La La Anthony Allegedly Spotted Getting Cozy With Mystery Man

Instagram

Even though the source does not mention the identity of the actress’ companion, it’s said that they were ‘holding hands and walking each other to the restroom.’

–

Is La La Anthony finally ready to put her complicated relationship with Carmelo Anthony in the past? Rumor has it, the “Power” alum has recently been spotted getting cozy with a mystery man after quarantining together with her estranged husband.

A source told Gossip of the City on Tuesday, October 6 that La La was getting “boo’d up” in a restaurant on the previous day, though the informant did not mention who was her lucky companion at the time. “Holding hands and walking each other to the restroom,” so the insider explained.

La La has yet to respond to the rumors.

La La was previously in a longtime relationship with Carmelo, getting engaged in 2004 before tying the knot later in 2010. However, their marriage did not go as well as the two probably expected after the NBA star was hit with multiple cheating rumors that prompted the actress to file a divorce from him though she later withdrew the filing.

The status of their relationship is currently unknown at the moment, after he was accused of having an affair behind La La’s back again. The latter mentioned last year that she considered getting a divorce, though there have been no news whether she filed the papers. But earlier this year, La La and Carmelo appeared to be back on good terms as they quarantined together to co-parent their 13-year-old son Kiyan.

Speaking of parenting their son together during an interview, La La said, “My son is at the center of everything. He is watching us, so if we’re out here being reckless or not leading with love, then what kind of example are we setting for him about how he should treat women or how people treat and love each other?”