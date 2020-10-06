Kylie Jenner Won’t Snitch on Megan Thee Stallion’s Shooter to Avoid Ruining Her Business

Instagram

Words are the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star knew who shot the ‘Savage’ raptress and she called her baby daddy Tyga to confide about the whole situation.

Kylie Jenner may know more than what people thought she does about the shooting drama involving Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez. A new report claimed that the reality TV star “was very aware of what went down that night.”

According to Daily Tea Talks, the makeup mogul called up her ex and baby daddy Tyga to confide about the whole situation. She, however, likely won’t cooperate with police, let alone addressing it in public because she’s afraid that it would ruin her business.

“She was very aware of what went down that night but didn’t want to make a statement,” so the entertainment blog claims. “Sources say she know who shot meg but doesn’t want to ruin her businesses by stepping up.”

Megan was shot in both her legs in July after partying with Tory at Kylie’s house. After staying silent for weeks, the raptress went on Instagram Live to name her shooter. “Yes did Tory shot me,” she revealed to her more than 59k followers back in August. Addressing her allegations to the “Quarantine Radio” host, she continued, “You shot me. And you got your publicist and your people going to this blog lying s**t. Stop lying!”

“Why lie? I don’t understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you dragging it,” she added. “You really f**kin’ dragging it. Muthaf**kas talkin’ ’bout I hit this n***a. I never hit you. Muthaf**kas was like, ‘Oh she mad ’cause he was tryna f**k with Kylie.’ No I wasn’t. You dry shot me.”

She went on detailing the incident, “Everybody in the car…it’s only four muthaf**kas in the car. Me, you, my homegirl and yo security. Everybody in the car arguing. I’m in the front seat, this n***a in the backseat. I get out the car, I’m done arguing. I don’t wanna argue no more. I get out. I’m walking away. This n***a, from out the backseat of the car, start shooting me. You shot me. I ain’t get cut by no glass.”

Tory later denied the allegations and his father has also come to his defense. “I want y’all to know very clearly: This game ain’t over yet,” Sonstar Peterson insisted of his son’s innocence. “When the stuff really starts to come out of the closet, they will realize who was right, who was wrong.”

“What is done in darkness will be revealed in the light,” Tory’s father, who has been in ministry for 40 years, also wrote on Instagram, “Truth always prevails!!”