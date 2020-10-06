Knicks have interest in trading for Paul or Oladipo?

The New York Knicks are desperate to stop being the NBA’s most consistent punchline, and their plan to escape this shameful existence revolves around adding a star. And according to Marc Berman of The New York Post, the Knicks have their eyes on Victor Oladipo and Chris Paul, though they have a clear preference for the young Pacers star over the veteran point guard.

Berman wrote that while new Knicks’ president Leon Rose “has Paul on his trade radar, putting together a package for younger Pacers’ guard Victor Oladipo is expected to be a higher priority, according to NBA officials.”

Adding either would be a huge boost for the Knicks, who have seen their last two star players, Carmelo Anthony and Kristaps Porzingis, leave the team due its general dysfunction and incompetence. And while Rose getting Paul may not actually be a pipe dream, considering Rose was formerly his agent, anyone who has followed the Knicks may roll their eyes at big names being linked to the franchise.

After all, last summer, the Knicks were confident they would be able to sign Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, so much so that they reportedly had concerns about whether or not the two would mesh well with Zion Williamson, who the team believed they would land in the draft.

Obviously, none of that happened, as the Nets grabbed Durant and Irving, while Zion ended up on the New Orleans Pelicans. And the “stunned, depressed” Knicks were left trying to get fans excited about acquiring Marcus Morris, who they later traded to the Clippers.