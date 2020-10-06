King Von Denies Getting Back Together With Asian Doll: ‘Still Single’

Instagram

Taking to his Instagram account, the Chicago rapper shares a picture of himself going shirtless while lying in the bed and captions it, ‘Good morning. Still single.’

–

King Von and Asian Doll (a.k.a. Asian Da Brat) have sparked rumors that they might be giving their romantic relationship another try after sharing some loved-up photos on social media. However, the Chicago rapper has set the record straight that he’s currently not dating anyone.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Von shared a picture of himself going shirtless while lying in the bed. He flaunted a stack of dollar bills which he put next to him. Making a statement, he wrote in the caption, “Good morning. Still single.”

<br />

The declaration came as a surprise since he and the “Come Find Me” raptress were attached at the hips on the past few days, which made people assume that the ex-lovers were getting back together. Asian also appeared to further fuel the speculations by writing on Twitter, “Husband I’m coming back homeeee.”

Reacting to Von’s clarification, fans were showing sympathy for Asian. “wow .. i thought asian doll got her man back . i just went on kingvon instagram and that mf said ‘still single’ i’d be pissed !” someone wrote on Twitter. Another person added, “Yeah doing Asian cold. But when u get this time u ain’t gon have no b***h to hold u down. It’s gon b karma.”

Some others were trolling as one said, “Ooo girl I’m embarrassed for asian doll.” Calling their relationship “toxic af,” another user wrote, “Asian doll and King Von be confusing tf outta me.” One comment also read, “King Von has Asian Doll out here looking crazy :/.”

A fan, meanwhile, advised Asian to stop obsessing with Von. “Asian need to let von go how you gonna take him back and the man said he single,” the fan wrote.

Back in September, Asian asked Von to bail her out of jail after she was arrested for an undisclosed reason. “I think about us too but aye look I’m in jail come bond me out,” she tweeted in reply to his post reminiscing about their past that read, “I think about us.”

A friend of hers, however, claimed that Asian’s tweet to Von was not about needing money, but more about moral support. “Asian BOND is NOT the problem her bond is processing right now as I type this,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “Now far as this being a joke or prank it’s NOT so pls stop with the BS.”