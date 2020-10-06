Kim Zolciak Spills on RV Sex With Husband Kroy, RHOA & More

Buckle up, because the Biermanns are back.

A brand new season of Don’t Be Tardy premieres tonight on Bravo, and Kim Zolciak-Biermann herself stopped by Tuesday, Oct. 6’s Daily Pop to give an idea of what’s to come once the family of eight loads into an RV and embarks on a cross-country road trip.

But before Kim could describe just how wild things are going to get, E! co-host Justin Sylvester asked the question on many of our minds: “Who the f–k puts six kids in an RV and goes on a roadtrip?!”

“You know what, someone with a whole lot of that,” Kim, who’s married to Kroy Biermann, replied as she showed off her signature red Solo cup filled with wine.

Thankfully, Kim did have a lot on hand throughout the entire trip—40 bottles to be exact—though she might’ve been better off with more, as she explained she forgot to consider that her oldest child, 23-year-old Brielle Biermann, would probably like a drink or two…or three, or four. After all, she was crammed into an RV with siblings Ariana (18), Kroy Jagger (9), Kash Kade (8) and twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren (6).