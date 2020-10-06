Kim Kardashian Talks About Taking Care Of Kanye West During His Previous Battle With COVID-19

Back in July Kanye West did an interview with Forbes where he talked about a variety of things. One of the things he mentioned during the interview was his previous battle with COVID-19.

Now Kim Kardashian is opening up about Kanye’s battle, and what is what like caring for him during that trying time.

In a recent interview with Grazia Magazine, she said, “Kanye had it way at the beginning when nobody really knew what was going on. t was so scary and unknown. I had my four babies and no-one else in the house to help. I had to go and change his sheets and help him get out of bed when he wasn’t feeling good. It was a challenge because it was so unknown. Changing his sheets with gloves and a face shield was really a scary time.”

As previously reported, at the time, Kanye talked about his previous diagnosis with the virus and said, “Chills, shaking in the bed, taking hot showers, looking at videos telling me what I’m supposed to do to get over it. I remember someone had told me Drake had the coronavirus and my response was Drake can’t be sicker than me.”

Kanye also inserted his opinion when it came to vaccines and added, “It’s so many of our children that are being vaccinated and paralyzed… So when they say the way we’re going to fix COVID with a vaccine, I’m extremely cautious. That’s the mark of the beast. They want to put chips inside of us, they want to do all kinds of things, to make it where we can’t cross the gates of heaven.”

As many of you know the spread of COVID-19 is not slowing down despite some people’s beliefs. Recently Donald Trump and Melania Trump tested positive. Following the news of their diagnosis, Kanye took to Twitter to offer his prayers for their recovery.

