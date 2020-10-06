Kim Kardashian Speaks On Caring for Kanye During His Bout With COVID-19

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Kanye West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, has opened up about what it was like to care for her husband during his bout with COVID-19.

“Kanye had it way at the beginning, when nobody really knew what was going on,” Kim told GRAZIA. “It was so scary and unknown. I had my four babies and no-one else in the house to help.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR