Kim Kardashian Speaks On Caring for Kanye During His Bout With COVID-19

Kanye West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, has opened up about what it was like to care for her husband during his bout with COVID-19.

“Kanye had it way at the beginning, when nobody really knew what was going on,” Kim told GRAZIA. “It was so scary and unknown. I had my four babies and no-one else in the house to help.”

“I had to go and change his sheets and help him get out of bed when he wasn’t feeling good,” she continued. “It was a challenge because it was so unknown.”

Earlier this year, Kanye spoke with Forbes about his battle with the deadly virus.

“Chills, shaking in the bed, taking hot showers, looking at videos telling me what I’m supposed to do to get over it,” he said of the virus. “I remember someone had told me Drake had the coronavirus and my response was Drake can’t be sicker than me!”