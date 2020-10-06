Kim Kardashian Calls Off ‘Wild Wild Miss West’ Birthday Party Amid Pandemic

Instagram

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashian’ reveals her original plan to celebrate her 40th birthday as she is forced to put the party on hold until 2021 due to Covid-19 crisis.

Kim Kardashian has postponed plans to celebrate her 40th birthday with a huge party amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The”Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star reaches the milestone on 21 October (20) but, speaking to Grazia magazine, she confessed the ongoing Covid-19 crisis has made her rethink her original plans.

“I had the best plan,” Kim said. “It was going to be called Wild, Wild Miss West’s 40th Birthday. I had Manfred Thierry Mugler make me a metal costume. Like, a cowgirl costume. I have it and it is insane. We did virtual fittings.”

“I don’t even want to waste it on a party for myself with five people. I want it to be something. So, I’m thinking maybe next year. I can have it on my 41st. We can still call it my 40th, right?”

Mum-of-four Kim, who is married to rapper Kanye West, also insisted that she’s not “feeling nervous” about turning 40.

“I obviously do what I can to try and feel as youthful or to look a certain way,” she continued.

“But I’m proud that my kids get me here another year. I always think about that. Particularly losing your dad or a parent or someone close to you at a young age.”

During the interview, Kim Kardashian also opened up about husband Kanye West‘s secret battle with Covid-19 at the beginning of pandemic. “Kanye had it way at the beginning, when nobody really knew what was going on,” she claimed. “It was so scary and unknown. I had my four babies and no-one else in the house to help.”

“I had to go and change his sheets and help him get out of bed when he wasn’t feeling good,” she continued.