Kim Kardashian Admits to Crying ‘All Weekend’ After Announcing ‘KUWTK’ Ending

In a new magazine interview, The SKIMS founder also reveals the real reason why she decides to end ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ in 2021 after 14 years on air.

“Keeping Up with the Kardashians” has played a big role in the Kardashians family’s rise to stardom. After announcing that the long-running E! reality show will end in 2021, Kim Kardashian reveals in a new interview that she went emotional for “all weekend.”

“Oh, it was honestly the most emotional day,” Kim says in a new interview for a new issue of Grazia magazine. “The tears. I mean, I think I was crying all weekend. I’ll probably get emotional now on the phone. It was just a really emotional decision.”

Of the series, the wife of Kanye West says, “This was a dream of all of ours. We never imagined we would get onto season two. Now we’re on twenty. Sometimes we just need a break. It’s really simple.”

During the interview, Kim also shares the real reason why she decided to end the reality show after 14 years. “We just need a minute to regroup. You know, we haven’t had a break for fourteen years,” she explains. “We’ve gone in filming a season, then a spin off and I think there’s no other way to say it other than, we just live such big lives. And we have kids now. And they need us. There’s so much going on that, even just for a minute we need a break.”

Kim announced the end of an era via Instagram on Tuesday, September 8, revealing the show, which debuted on E! in 2007, will shut down after two more seasons. Addressing fans, Kim said, “It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’.”

The SKIMS founder also thanked producer Ryan Seacrest and his E! team for “documenting our lives.” She wrote, “Our last season will air early next year in 2021. Without ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever.”