Kiara Advani enjoys a smoothie during quarantine

Kiara Advani is one actress who has always been extremely particular about what she eats. As we all know just putting in long hours at the gym is not enough to achieve the perfect body. So, Kiara makes sure to maintain a proper diet along with her workout sessions.

The actress has been pretty active on social media lately sharing pictures and videos of her meals. Today, the actress took to her Instagram account and posted a story as she enjoyed a healthy smoothie. While she did not reveal much about the ingredients it sure had a generous amount of toppings including berries, nuts and some chia seeds. Along with sharing the story, Kiara wrote, “Smoothie time”. Take a look at her post below.

Kiara will next be seen in Laxmmi Bomb along with Akshay Kumar. The film is slated for an OTT release on November 9.