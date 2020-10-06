Kaya Scodelario Lands Lead Role in ‘Resident Evil’ Origin Story

WENN

The ‘Maze Runner’ actress is set to play a character, originated by Ali Larter, in the upcoming feature film that revolves around the origin story of the ‘Resident Evil’ movies.

–

Actress Kaya Scodelario is stepping into the zombie apocalypse as the star of a new “Resident Evil” origins story.

Fans of the hit horror film franchise, based on the video games of the same name, will be taken back to the very beginning in the forthcoming project, set in the fictional Raccoon City in 1998, when the deadly virus first spread.

“The Maze Runner” ‘s Scodelario will take on the role of survivor Claire Redfield in the forthcoming movie, written and directed by filmmaker Johannes Roberts.

Video game heroine Claire was previously brought to life on the big screen by Ali Larter in 2007’s “Resident Evil: Extinction“, and she reprised the role for the sequels “Afterlife” in 2010, and “The Final Chapter” in 2016.

Scodelario will be joined by Hannah John-Kamen as Jill Valentine, and “The Flash” ‘s Robbie Amell as Chris Redfield, characters originally portrayed by Sienna Guillory and Wentworth Miller, respectively.

Other castmembers include “Game of Thrones” ‘ Tom Hopper, Avan Jogia from “Victorious“, and “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” star Neal McDonough as Dr. William Birkin.

The as-yet-untitled origin film is currently in pre-production and is scheduled to launch in theatres next year (21).

The “Resident Evil” movie series has grossed over $1.2 billion at the global box office following its debut in 2002, with Milla Jovovich in the lead role of protagonist Alice. The storyline concluded in 2016 with “The Final Chapter”, the sixth instalment in the franchise, all written by Jovovich’s husband, Paul W. S. Anderson, who also directed four of the releases.

The origin story isn’t the only new “Resident Evil” project in development – a TV drama series inspired by the movies and written by “Supernatural” co-showrunner Andrew Dabb was recently optioned by bosses at streaming service Netflix.