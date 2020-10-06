Katy Perry Joins Jane Fonda In Exercise That Vote Video

With election season upon us, celebs are using their platforms to encourage their followers to vote. But Katy Perry and Jane Fonda, along with Kerry Washington, Orlando Bloom, Amy Schumer, Ashley Benson, Ken Jeong, Vanessa Hudgens, and Shaquille O’Neal, may have found the most creative way to do that.
The celebs teamed up for one of Jane Fonda’s iconic workout videos, with a twist. In “Exercise That Vote,” they do exactly that and it’s a really fun watch.
“Hello class, we’re bringing back the movement!,” Jane Fonda says, before the video cuts to each celeb doing their own bit to encourage everyone to vote.
For Katy Perry, the new mom didn’t have to throw off her pumping schedule to participate — instead she pulled double duty and filmed the clip while hooked up to her Medela.
“Get. Pumped… to Vote,” the pop artist says while turning around to the camera, to reveal she’s mid-pump.
Katy shared the video on Instagram, writing, “Whoever said pumping isn’t a sport… I’d like to twist their nipples clockwise for one week straight 🙃.”
You can watch the whole thing here…
