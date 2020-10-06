Katy Perry and Amy Schumer Make Merry Jane Fonda’s Workout Video to Promote Voting

WENN/Avalon/FayesVision/DJDM

Also joining the ‘Grace and Frankie’ star in her new initiative titled ‘Exercise That Vote’ are the likes of Kerry Washington, Vanessa Hudgens, Ken Jeong, Ashley Benson and Shaquille O’Neal.

Jane Fonda has recruited Kerry Washington, Katy Perry and Amy Schumer for a funny work-out video to persuade American voters to register ahead of the U.S. election in November.

The “Grace and Frankie” star is known for her 1980s aerobics videos and now, in partnership with bosses at Register2Vote, she’s dusting off her headband and leotard for a new initiative, titled “Exercise That Vote”.

Leading a star-studded virtual Zoom gathering, also featuring Katy’s fiance Orlando Bloom, “High School Musical” star Vanessa Hudgens, “The Hangover” actor Ken Jeong, “Pretty Little Liars” actress Ashley Benson, and basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal, Fonda announces: “Hello class! We’re bringing back the movement… we need you to be in shape for the upcoming race, I need you to be strong… So, let’s get ready to exercise our right to vote!.”

The clever retro-style clip features new mom Perry pumping breast milk and eating chocolate as she watches her baby daddy exercise his glutes, while O’Neal is also spotted flexing the muscles in his bottom.

Before the video concludes, the “Smile” singer jokingly asked Schumer, “Amy … does your kid have teeth?” Jane later concludes the class by saying, “Exercise your glutes, exercise your quads, and most of all, exercise that vote!”

The video was released on Monday, October 05 – the day that marks the cut-off date for voter registration in many U.S. states.

President Donald Trump will face off against Democratic nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden at the 3 November election.