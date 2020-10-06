Kajal Aggarwal to get married to entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu



Kajal Aggarwal is one of the top actresses of the Telugu film indutry. Her mind-blowing performances and her great on-screen presence have won her an enviable fan following. The actress who also forayed into Hindi cinema with films like Singham and Special 26, is often seen balancing work between South and the Hindi film industry. Now looks like there might be some good news coming from the actress. According to reports in Mumbai Mirror, we hear that the actress is soon going to tie the knot.



Kajal Aggarwal, reportedly, is all set to tie the knot to entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu. The couple is planning a two-day wedding in the city. And looks like it will be a low-key affair considering the on going pandemic. The daily tried to get in touch with Kajal and Gautam, but both remained unavailable for comment.

What’s more, the actress shared a picture on her Instagram on Monday evening, which has a white heart drawn against a black background. The caption had a white heart too. Interesting, isn’t it? Kajal will next be seen in Sanjay Gupta’s Mumbai Saga co-starring John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi.