JUST IN | Armed Free State farmers set SAPS car alight, storm holding cells of Brendin Horner murder accused

Two suspects have been arrested for the murder of Free State farm manager Brendin Horner.

Violent scenes broke out at the Senekal Magistrate’s Court when a group of farmers wanted to take the law into their own hands.

Angry Free State farmers allegedly fired two shots, overturned and set alight a police vehicle, and damaged the court property while forcing their way to the holding cells.

They allegedly wanted to personally avenge the death of 22-year-old farm manager Brendin Horner.

Horner’s body was hanging from a pole on Friday in an open field in Paul Roux.

The farmers were angry following a short court appearance by Sekwetje Isaiah Mahlamba, 32, and Sekola Piet Matlaletsa, 44.

The men were arrested for Horner’s murder.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said the case against the accused had been postponed to 16 October.

Makhele said that, soon after Mahlamba and Matlaletsa were taken in custody, an unruly group of farmers had stormed the court building.

“They demanded that the suspects be handed over to them. They damaged the court property while forcing their way to the court cells. A police van parked outside the court building was also overturned and burned. The police deployments are trying to get the situation under control while other reinforcement is on the way.

“Thus far, the situation is tense, but under control. Two shots were fired from this group and no one was injured,” Makhele said.

This is a developing story.

