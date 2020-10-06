Juan Manuel Correa X-ray images showing horrific injuries to legs after 2019 fatal F2 Belgium crash

F2 driver Juan Manuel Correa has revealed just how how much damage he suffered to his legs after he was involved in a fatal crash during the Belgian Grand Prix last year.

The horrific crash claimed the life of Frenchman Anthoine Hubert after his car was split in two when it crashed heavily into the barriers and rebounded back into the car being driven by Correa, who didn’t have enough time to swerve out of the way.

Correa, 21, spent two weeks in intensive care for about two weeks but now is doing his utmost to get back on the track.

Correa provided his followers on Instagram with never before seen images of his injuries, with X-rays showing severe fractures in both legs.

Images of Correa’s broken legs. (Instagram)

In late August, Correa returned to Belgium and the famous Spa track and shared an emotional post.

“A lot of emotions today coming back to Spa … not sure what to say apart from that we miss you mate, the paddock is not the same without you. I hope you’re looking down and seeing how much you meant to so many people,” Correa wrote.

Correa said he hasn’t given up on making a return to racing and is optimistic about competing again.

“It’s going quite well,” he said on F2’s Instagram channel.

“I’ve been recovering quite quickly, pushing a lot with that racer mindset, always doing more than necessary, but it’s worked out well.

“I’m actually looking for a comeback next year, so earlier than we thought initially, but it’s looking good.

“I have still quite a few surgeries left to go but the whole metal thing around my leg should be gone by the end of this year, which means I can jump in a car maybe as early as December.”

Earlier this year, the Ecuadorian driver described the moment both cars collided and how he thought his legs were gone.

“I remember everything, I never lost consciousness. It all happened very fast, something went under my car because my front tyres went up in the air,” he said.

“From then on I was kind of a passenger and I didn’t realise I was going to hit the other car until the last moment when I saw just a pink thing in front of me.

“I was kind of in a state of shock. There was smoke coming out of the car, I had to pull myself out of the car.

“At that point I thought I had lost the legs because I couldn’t really move them. It seemed like they were connected by the suit pretty much, they were like gelatine.”