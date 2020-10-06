Jon Bon Jovi Spills on the Ugly Side of His Recovery From Hernia Surgery

Instagram

The Bon Jovi frontman admits, on ‘Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard’ podcast, to realizing he had hernia while helping to keep his charity’s new food bank in Long Island, New York stocked with essentials.

Rocker Jon Bon Jovi is struggling through his recovery from hernia surgery because he can’t even take a shower.

The Bon Jovi frontman and his wife, Dorothea, have been keeping busy during the coronavirus crisis by helping to keep his charity’s new food bank in Long Island, New York stocked with essentials to help the local community, but the heavy lifting has taken its toll on the 58-year-old’s body.

“We started a food bank over this COVID (pandemic)…,” the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation founder explained on the “Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard” podcast, “and so we provided the food to seven pantries over the summer. You could imagine the scale of it.”

“My wife and I and a couple of people that we could let in were the ones loading these tractor trailers and then unloading these trucks to get the food to the pantries.”

“At first I thought I was being cute and saying, ‘Hey, this is my new workout,’ until I realized, ‘My stomach really hurts…’ I got a legit hernia.”

The singer was diagnosed with a “pretty bad” umbilical hernia, which occurs when part of the small intestine pushes through a tear in the abdominal wall near the navel, and he recently went under the knife to fix the issue.

Bon Jovi is in the early days of his road to recovery, but having to forgo any kind of physical activity has been tough for the star to get used to.

“I can’t sing right now, I can’t work out, I can’t do f**k all. It’s so bad…,” he groaned. “I’m in day two, and I couldn’t sing and I couldn’t shower and I’m like, ‘This is not gonna be fun.’ ”

However, the musician, who has been promoting his band’s new 2020 album online, is glad to have been able to do his part to keep 25,000 people in eastern Long Island fed for the past five months of the pandemic. “It’s been wonderful and I got a souvenir out of the deal… – a nice hernia operation!” he laughed.