Jill Scott ‘Salutes’ Artists Called Out By ‘Small Dog’ Jaguar Wright

Singer Jill Scott took to social media to salute several artists who have been named and shamed by fellow Philly singer Jill Scott.

“LOVE and RESPECT to @common, @theroots @aliciakeys @erykahbadu @talibkweli @therealmaryjblige @diddy I sincerely appreciate your decades of musical inspiration. Thank you. Have a beautiful day Love Village. Love harder. Love smarter. Look towards the light. 💯” she wrote.

Jaguar has accused the singer of several things. She Accused Common of attempting to sexually assault her in her sleep and of being “awkward” with women — and even accused Jill of sleeping around and being a not nice person behind the scenes.

She says The Roots knew R. Kelly was messing with underage children years ago.

“Look at R. Kelly, The Roots was around when that [man] was sending his driver around to go get girls from what was the middle school… They brought ’em to the studio. They brought ’em to Larry Gold’s studio and I was told to mind my business if I wanted to keep my career. A member of The Roots told me that, ‘That ain’t none of your business. That man makes people millionaires,'” she said during a livestream.